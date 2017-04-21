Laughing Squid

Human Charger, A Tiny Device That Directs Light Into Photosensitive Areas of the Brain to Increase Energy

The HumanCharger is a cleverly designed therapy device that seeks to provide increased energy levels, an improved mood, increased concentration and decreases the effects of jet lag, all with the use of light. Requiring only 12 minutes per day, the HumanCharger directs light through proprietary earphones into photosensitive areas of the brain via the ear canal. The Finnish company Valkee behind the device has studied the ear-brain connection with positive results. The HumanCharger is available on Amazon in either black or silver Amazon.

Recent discoveries have shown that the surface of the brain has photosensitive receptors, much like those located in the retina of the eye. They can be accessed by light flowing through the ear canal using HumanCharger® bright light therapy device and its advanced LEDSet earbuds. When these photosensitive areas of the brain are activated, chemical compounds (Serotonin, Dopamine and Noradrenaline) are released to increase energy levels, improve mood, increase mental alertness and reduce the effects of jet lag.

