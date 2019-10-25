Didga the Skateboarding Cat and Her Feline Siblings Form a Human Cat Tree With Their Beloved Person

Kitty corraler Robert Dollwet of Malibu Dog Training, aka CATMANTOO (previously), performed a very clever trick called the “Human-Cat Tree” for passersby in Coolangatta, Queensland, Australia.

The trick involves cats Didga (previously), Boomer (previously) and Bindi who climb respectively onto Dollwet’s head and outstretch hands. The cats remain in place until Dollwet indicates they can get down.

Six months to teach in the home, then another 2 months practicing outside before the trick was ready to be filmed. Didga, Boomer and Bindi.

Bindi was more than happy to practice at home while her human did the dishes.