The industrial artists of Kreatworks in Bangkok, Thailand have fabricated a giant Hulk made of recycled auto parts and old machines. This 3.3 meter (10.8 feet) tall sculpture can be custom ordered but unfortunately, cannot be shipped to the United States.

3.3m Height Recycled Metal Green Giant (made-to-order). Recycled metal, useless auto parts, useless motorcycle parts, recycled machine.

