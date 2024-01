Clumsy Hulk Faceplants at a Kid’s Birthday Party

A very clumsy Hulk who was hired for a children’s birthday party in Brazil played his part well until he tried to go into the house through the sliding glass door. Unfortunately, his foot caught on the metal riser, and Hulk crashed face-first onto the floor, startling and scattering the young children who were attending the party. “Hulk, Smash” indeed.

Superhero faceplants at party