Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to print (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

So today I received my airpods from Amazon . God these are huge pic.twitter.com/OKCKIpBuUV — zay? (@Al333zay) April 25, 2020

The Apple AirPods that zay⁷ received from Amazon were a bit larger than expected.