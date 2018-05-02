Gorgeously Detailed Artistic Reproductions Created Entirely With Hand-Coded HTML and CSS

UI Engineer Diana A. Smith has created three gorgeously detailed, artistic reproductions by hand-coding entirely in CSS and HTML. The first reproduction is called “Pure CSS Francine” an “HTML/CSS drawing in the style of an 18th-century oil painting.” The following two “Pure CSS Zigaro” was a mid-century advertisement and “Pure-CSS Vignes was inspired by 1930’s poster art. Smith has generously put all the code on GitHub, but warns that not all browsers are equal, although some can make for some interesting results.

Because of the artistic nature of this project I have not concerned myself with cross-browser-compatibility, so the live preview will most likely look laughable in anything other than chrome.

I now stand seriously corrected about viewing my work in non-Chrome browsers. The results are so much more interesting than I could've tried to achieve on purpose. https://t.co/g0oa5znU58 — Diana Smith (@cyanharlow) May 1, 2018

i tried @cyanharlow's incredible pure css portrait in an old version of opera and well, the disclaimer wasn't lying: "so the live preview will most likely look laughable in anything other than chrome"https://t.co/fReKS0yCLz pic.twitter.com/MdPLNApQ2g — David Zhou (@dz) May 1, 2018

.@cyanharlow's phenomenal CSS portrait https://t.co/qTxTsNkPQ3 is transformed into a cubist masterpiece in IE9 pic.twitter.com/IcZPfmkAub — Jamie Parkinson (@jamieparkinson) May 1, 2018

via MetaFilter