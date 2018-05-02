Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Gorgeously Detailed Artistic Reproductions Created Entirely With Hand-Coded HTML and CSS

by at on

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Pure CSS Francine

UI Engineer Diana A. Smith has created three gorgeously detailed, artistic reproductions by hand-coding entirely in CSS and HTML. The first reproduction is called “Pure CSS Francine” an “HTML/CSS drawing in the style of an 18th-century oil painting.” The following two “Pure CSS Zigaro” was a mid-century advertisement and “Pure-CSS Vignes was inspired by 1930’s poster art. Smith has generously put all the code on GitHub, but warns that not all browsers are equal, although some can make for some interesting results.

Because of the artistic nature of this project I have not concerned myself with cross-browser-compatibility, so the live preview will most likely look laughable in anything other than chrome.

Zigario

Vignes

via MetaFilter

Share
Flip
Pin
Share
+1
Stumble

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Host Your WordPress Website at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independent web hosting company that focuses on WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.


We recently announced that we are now offering Managed WordPress, our new hosting service that is highly optimized for WordPress. We also offer standard hosting, including WordPress hosting, on Cloud Sites. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means it is possible we will receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP