In a haunting Ted-Ed lesson written by Silvia Moreno-Garcia and animated by Jorge Jaramillo, narrator Christina Greer explains how the great H.P. Lovecraft pioneered a brand new genre of fictional terror that incorporated scientific discoveries of his time into the creepy fear of the unknown.

Lovecraft sought to invent a new kind of terror, one that responded to the rapid scientific progress of his era. His stories often used scientific elements to lend eerie plausibility.