An Inside Look at How Zero Gravity Airplanes Work

The European Space Agency offered me a seat on their zero-g plane: it’s an Airbus A310 that flies parabolic maneuvers, pulling up into the sky and then arcing back down, giving its passengers about 20 seconds of weightlessness (or “microgravity”) at a time. Here’s how it works. Some people would have filmed their script on the ground, and just messed about while floating. I decided to go for something a bit more challenging.

Related Laughing Squid Posts

Follow us on Facebook + Twitter and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!