Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Wing Walking Safety Has Evolved Over the Years

by at on

Tom Scott Wing Walking

In a spiring episode of “Things You Might Not Know“, host Tom Scott takes to the sky, strapped to the top of a small propeller plane. While Scott was soaring through the sky, the proprietors and employees of Aerosuperbatics Wingwalking explain how much wing walking safety has evolved from the very dangerous nascent years of the sport.

Back in the 1920s, wingwalking claimed lives. Daredevils would move around on the top of a plane’s wings, in mid-flight, often without any harness or any safety line. Maybe they’d be able to clip onto something during takeoff and landing, but maybe not. There are still a few of those true daredevil wingwalkers out there in the world, but in the 21st century… it’s usually a bit different.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP