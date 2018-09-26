How Wing Walking Safety Has Evolved Over the Years

In a spiring episode of “Things You Might Not Know“, host Tom Scott takes to the sky, strapped to the top of a small propeller plane. While Scott was soaring through the sky, the proprietors and employees of Aerosuperbatics Wingwalking explain how much wing walking safety has evolved from the very dangerous nascent years of the sport.

Back in the 1920s, wingwalking claimed lives. Daredevils would move around on the top of a plane’s wings, in mid-flight, often without any harness or any safety line. Maybe they’d be able to clip onto something during takeoff and landing, but maybe not. There are still a few of those true daredevil wingwalkers out there in the world, but in the 21st century… it’s usually a bit different.