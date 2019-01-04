How Wild Cats Became Domesticated as Pets

In a moggy Ted Ed Lesson animated by Chintis Lundgren, genetics researcher Eva-Marie Geigl explains the history of how cats were first domesticated from their wild, solitary roots. Geigl looks at how cats were viewed, the use they provided to humans and how the cats responded to being in the company of humans.

