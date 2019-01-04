Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Wild Cats Became Domesticated as Pets

by at on

In a moggy Ted Ed Lesson animated by Chintis Lundgren, genetics researcher Eva-Marie Geigl explains the history of how cats were first domesticated from their wild, solitary roots. Geigl looks at how cats were viewed, the use they provided to humans and how the cats responded to being in the company of humans.

In ancient times, wildcats were fierce carnivorous hunters. And unlike dogs, who have undergone centuries of selective breeding, modern cats are genetically very similar to ancient cats. How did these solitary, fierce predators become our sofa sidekicks? Eva-Maria Geigl traces the domestication of the modern house cat.




Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


Laughing Squid Hosting offers reliable, scalable and secure Managed WordPress hosting starting at $12/mo. It includes email, Jetpack Premium and free SSL certificate. We'll even migrate your site at no charge. The revenue from our hosting helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2019 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP