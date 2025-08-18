Musician Plays a Catchy Talk Box Song That Fully Explains How to Use a Talk Box

Musician Lorenz Rhode played a very catchy and original talk box song that fully explains how to use a talk box. The lyrics are both amusing and quite helpful for those learning how the instrument works.

Cause when you talkbox, this is what you do: You play your notes on your keyboard

What you play comes out of the tube, not the other way round

Which is a common misconception

So to clarify: No, you’re not singing

You make the lyrics with your mouth But you cannot use your vocal cords

Which is hard, which is hard