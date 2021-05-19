How to Send Email in 1984

When email was a very new thing to the world, Thames Television presenter Tony Bastable of the series Database provided a helpful tutorial about what the internet is, how it works, and how it can be beneficial to everyone everywhere. Bastable demonstrated how to pay a gas bill, check stock prices, and get a mortgage statement. The only catch here was that at the time the service was only available to members of the Nottingham Building Society.

Thames Televisions computer show ‘Database’ looks at the idea of shopping and paying your bills from the comfort of your own home…via your computer and television….it will never happen!! Tony Bastable puts it to the test!

Bastable also explained how to send international email from a moving train.

‘Database’s’ Tony Bastable demonstrates the art of emailing 1980’s style when overseas.

via Jon Erlichman