A Realistic Still Life Painting of Fuzzy Fat Cheeked Cat

An absolutely adorable big eyed, short legged cat name Hosico, who lives in Russia, quite tolerantly allowed his humans to put a paintbrush onto his beautiful little face while demonstrating “how to paint a cat”. Like another feline who was featured in the extremely realistic 3D painting of a cat, Hosico is more than happy to pose for silly pictures and be the center of attention at all times.

Hosico is a gold scottish cat, boy. He was born on August 4, 2014 in Russia. ‘Hosico’ translated from Japanese means ‘star child’. His ascent to success in Instagram he began from his childhood, when he was a little kitten. Now he is admired by people from all over the world.