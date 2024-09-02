Three Simple Ways to Open Tightly Sealed Jars

Jordan Howlett demonstrate three very simple, yet helpful ways to open a tightly sealed jar without a great deal of effort or help. Each method involves releasing the air behind the cap. The first is squeezing the jar, the second is using a can opener under the lid, and the third is holding it upside down for ten seconds.

I finally found out the three different ways that you can open tightly sealed jars to where you never need somebody else’s help ever again

One Skeptic Tried it Out