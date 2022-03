Italian Grandmother Shows How to Open a Package of Spaghetti Without Scissors or a Knife

An Italian grandmother in Toronto known as Nonna Elda shared a very easy trick for opening a package of dried spaghetti without scissors or a knife. Instead, she held the bag vertically and gave it a good smack upon the counter. The pressure from the bottom opened the plastic seal on top.

You can just give it a good smack and there you go.

After the package was opened, Nonna Elda prepared a beautiful spaghetti dinner.

via Digg