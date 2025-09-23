How to Open a College Bar Exclusively For Students

Two comedians from American High quite amusingly acted out the business planning that goes into opening a bar that caters exclusively to college students, specifically freshmen. The bar owner in this scenario was not only quite aware of the drawbacks of owning such a place but embraced them as positive attributes.

I’m going to be serving extremely watered down drinks in plastic cups…Every time you take a step, your shoe is gonna make a horrendous noise….The bathroom will be horrific.

