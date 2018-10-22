How to Make the Infamous Banksy Shredding Frame

On October 5, 2018, Sotheby’s in London sold an original piece of Banksy artwork called “Girl With Balloon”, which fetched £1,042,000 ($1.4 million). The artwork instantly shredded itself and earned itself the new name “Love is in the Bin”. Since that time there has been a great deal of speculation regarding how this feat was accomplished. Engineer Dave Buchanan set on a mission to find out and shared the results of his research online. Buchanan told Makezine how he went about recreating the frame.

I came up with the idea for my 3D printed version and experimented with the mechanism with things I found around in my apartment. After I was satisfied with the mechanism, I dove into CAD to figure out the specifics. I spent the next two days printing (Prusa I3 MK3), another day modifying parts, and by Saturday I was shooting the video.

Buchanan notes that the shredding frame was based upon an old “turn paper into money trick“.

via Make: