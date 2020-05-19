Puppeteer Barnaby Dixon Shares How to Make Finger Puppets Out of Post-It Notes and Invisible Tape

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)

Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

While guest-hosting a Great Big Story episode, the wonderfully talented Barnaby Dixon (previously) and his longtime puppet sidekick Dabchick shared how to make finger puppets from sticky Post-It notes and invisible tape. His cat Matilda also provided several specifically feline distractions.

Got time on your hands? Puppet master Barnaby Dixon and his cheeky friend Dabchick are taking over your regularly scheduled programming to show you how to make your very own finger puppet. All you need are Post-it notes, tape, scissors, a pencil, and a marker. And fingers, of course.

Once the lesson was finished, Dixon put on a little show in which the paper puppets performed the amusing “Quarantine Waltz”