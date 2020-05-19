Puppeteer Barnaby Dixon Shares How to Make Finger Puppets Out of Post-It Notes and Invisible Tape

While guest-hosting a Great Big Story episode, the wonderfully talented Barnaby Dixon (previously) and his longtime puppet sidekick Dabchick shared how to make finger puppets from sticky Post-It notes and invisible tape. His cat Matilda also provided several specifically feline distractions.
Once the lesson was finished, Dixon put on a little show in which the paper puppets performed the amusing “Quarantine Waltz”