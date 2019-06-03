How to Make Godzilla Really Angry, A Brilliant Stop-Motion Etiquette Bumper for Alamo Drafthouse

Before every screening of Godzilla: King of the Monsters, the Alamo Draft House shows a brilliant stop-motion “etiquette” bumper that features a couple of Godzilla toys sitting up front at the theater watching a Godzilla toy acting out the film with another Godzilla toy and different monster toys. When the couple starts talking, the great monster stops the film. When one of them starts noisily texting, the film is stopped again. When the same person starts taking selfies, Godzilla completely loses his temper and lets out a stream of “atomic breath”.

You talk. You Text. You get atomic breath.

This incredible bumper was created by stop-motion artist Cressa Maeve Beer and set fabricator Phoebe Jane Hart.