How to Make a Chocolate Bar From Scratch

Logan Richardson of The Flavor Lab shared his adventure of making a bar of chocolate from scratch. This included obtaining cocoa pods, cleaning the cocoa out from their protective, somewhat disgusting gelatinous covering, and then letting the beans ferment for about a week. He then roasted the beans, ground them down, added sugar and milk powder, melted it all together, and then formed the mixture into the shape of a chocolate bar with a silicon mold.

I am not going to lie, although this was a lot of fun, it was also a lot of hard work. …Chocolate making is a very complicated and intricate process, but today, I am going to show you my simplistic attempt at making chocolate, however, even with my plebian attempt at chocolate, it still turned out really well.