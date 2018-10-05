Making a Tiny Bell Out of Two Kennedy Half Dollars

Coin jewelry maker Skyler Jenkins of The Mint – Change You Can Wear shows step-by-step how to make a miniature bell out of two 1964 Kennedy half dollars – a dollar bell, so to speak. Jenkins states that this idea came from someone else, but it looks like he perfected the process.

Today we’re gonna be turning these half dollars into this – a coin bell. Now I wish I could tell you I came up with the idea with this bail but I can’t do that. I have to thank this guy Edward Rose.

This item is currently available for purchase on Jenkins’ site.

