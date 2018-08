DIY craftsman Levsha shared a video showing his step-by-step process for building a beautiful micro sized chess set set out of shiny brass and precious wood. Every tiny chess piece is a perfect miniature version of those within a standard set.

…It’s a little souvenir for friends. To make these chess pieces you will need a brass rod and valuable wood species. For production I use a small lathe.

