How to Make Biscuits and Butter From the Late 1880s Using Period Appropriate Equipment

As part of his Cane to Candy series, artisan candy maker Gregory Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits in Tallahassee, Florida, shared a wonderfully nostalgic timelapse showing how biscuits, butter and cane syrup were made in the late 1880s. The process was demonstrated by a woman named Judy who was dressed in period clothing and used equipment from that time as well.

