How to Make Biscuits and Butter From the Late 1880s Using Period Appropriate Equipment

Biscuits and Butter 1880s

As part of his Cane to Candy series, artisan candy maker Gregory Cohen, owner of Lofty Pursuits in Tallahassee, Florida, shared a wonderfully nostalgic timelapse showing how biscuits, butter and cane syrup were made in the late 1880s. The process was demonstrated by a woman named Judy who was dressed in period clothing and used equipment from that time as well.

The cane to candy series takes sugar cane from the field in Tallahassee, Florida and makes it into hard candy, all using equipment, techniques and a farm from the late 1800’s. The traditional end step of this processes is to eat the cane syrup, and this is traditionally done in this region by putting it on biscuits. In this video, biscuits and butter are made in a 1800’s farm house, on equipment of the time.


