A Helpful Vancouver Veterinarian Shows How to Properly and Safely Administer Medication to a Dog

Give a Dog a Pill

Dr. Uri Burstyn, aka the Helpful Vancouver Vet, who demonstrated how to properly pick up a cat, how to safely brush a cat’s teeth and how to approach an unfamiliar dog, partnered up with an affable pooch named Cedric to demonstrate how to best administer a pill to a dog. Dr. Burstyn noted that it’s not effective to wrap the medication in food because the dog will eat around it. Instead, he suggests other techniques.

The key point here is to open up the mouth wide and shove your hand in really, really deep and just a pop that pill right in the back …of the throat and the keep it chin up for a few seconds just to give a chance to swallow. And there you have it, a pilled dog and .if you swipe the pill through something tasty it certainly helps it go down trying to make the whole thing a little bit more fun for for you and your dog


