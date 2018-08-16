How to Reconstitute Leftover Pizza to Its Former Glory With a Simple French Toast Batter

A really talented cook with a great sense of humor named Internet Shaquille figured out how to reconstitute leftover pizza to its original glory with a simple french toast batter. This clever method restores the chewiness of the dough without burning the cheese and is very easy to make.

All you got to do is take your leftover slices and bathe them in the mix really live out your wildest Mafia fantasies here. Hold their heads underwater til the bubbles stop. Make sure every surface is fully coated soaked all the way to the core with this eggy custard. Lay these down on a medium-high heat griddle crust side down first and when the bottom has reached your desired darkness of brown give it a flip.