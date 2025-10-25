Helpful Advice For Those Who Have Difficulty Falling Asleep at Night

Greg Brown and Mitch Moffit of AsapSCIENCE gave some very helpful advice for those who have difficulty falling asleep at night. This includes breathing techniques to relax the body, thought disruption to clear the mind, avoidance of blue screens, consistency in wake/sleep hours, and not eating before bedtime.

Struggling with sleep or insomnia? Wish you could fall asleep in minutes?T his science-backed guide reveals exactly what to do minute-by-minute when you can’t fall asleep, and uncovers the top three most impactful habits for improving your long-term sleep quality.