Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

A Mesmerizing Timelapse Showing How to Draw a 3D Hole Optical Illusion on a Piece of Paper

by at on

3D Hole in Paper Tutorial

Artist Tom McPherson of Circle Line Art School creates a wonderful variety of video tutorials every Saturday on the subject of drawing – perspective drawing, building drawing, landscape drawing, optical illusion drawing and people drawing, just to name a few. In one such tutorial, McPherson silently demonstrates through a mesmerizing timelapse how to achieve the optical illusion of a three-dimensional hole on a flat piece of paper.

See how to draw a hole 3D illusion in this simple anamorphic drawing illusion.

McPherson also posted a narrated version of how to draw a 3D hole.

via The Kid Should See This



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP