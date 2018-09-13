A Mesmerizing Timelapse Showing How to Draw a 3D Hole Optical Illusion on a Piece of Paper

Artist Tom McPherson of Circle Line Art School creates a wonderful variety of video tutorials every Saturday on the subject of drawing – perspective drawing, building drawing, landscape drawing, optical illusion drawing and people drawing, just to name a few. In one such tutorial, McPherson silently demonstrates through a mesmerizing timelapse how to achieve the optical illusion of a three-dimensional hole on a flat piece of paper.

See how to draw a hole 3D illusion in this simple anamorphic drawing illusion.

McPherson also posted a narrated version of how to draw a 3D hole.

