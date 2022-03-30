How to Cut Onions Like a Michelin Star Chef

Food vlogger Senpai Kai shared three different ways to cut onions like a Michelin Star chef. The first is a very fine cut, the second is a larger dice and the third is a pickled onion recipe. The most important thing behind this is consistent and even cuts, despite the wastefulness of the process.

Here’s how to cut an onion the Michelin Star way. …I thought I’d show you guys how to do it for home uses. I think it’s pretty impractical. It’s pretty wasteful but if you work in a Michelin Star restaurant, this is the way they’re gonna teach you. Just so every cut is perfect.