How to Create a Homemade Flipbook Animation

The silent host from The Q Channel (previously) shared a really simple way to create a homemade flipbook animation using a smartphone, paper, pencil and pen. He first found a video he liked, measured tracing paper down to size and copied the different frames to completion.

How to make a flipbook if you have only a cellphone, paper, pencil, and pen? And you are not very good in drawing. Very easy, you just need a lot of patience and free time. I’ve created a flipbook with one of my favourite anime – One Punch Man – Fitness Test scene. One frame takes 2-10 minutes and depends on the amount of details.