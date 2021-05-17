How to Cook a Levitating Hot Dog in Mid-Air

Ben of NightHawkInLight took inspiration from science host Bruce Yeany to create a levitating hot dog cooker. In order to accomplish this remarkable feat, Ben used an 80 gallon air compressor and a heat coil to make the hot dog dance in mid-air.

Yeany complimented Ben on his persistence to improve the experiment.

Kudos Ben, always love to see improvements on what I thought was an insane idea to begin with. Also, thank you for the mention in the video and comments, much appreciated.

Here’s Yeany’s previous attempt that inspired Ben to do the same.