The Most Efficient Way to Build a Megastructure That Encompasses the Sun To Capture Much of Its Energy

Dyson Sphere

In a fantastical animated essay, the ever-insightful Kurzgesagt explains the concept of a Dyson Sphere – a megastructure that encompasses the sun in order to capture a large percentage of its energy and direct it outward to other planets should the Earth grow cold. While this is only a theoretical experiment, the strategy behind this particular solution seems somewhat doable with a lot of money and time.

If humans want to expand into space, it will take us incredible amounts of energy. How do we do that? Easy: we will just use the sun’s energy by realizing the most ambitious construction project in history. This is how it works.

Confused Dyson Sphere




