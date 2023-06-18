How to Animate Water in Stop Motion LEGO Videos

The filmmaker behind BrotherhoodWorkshop explained his specific techniques for animating water, both still and moving, for his stop motion LEGO videos. To offer visual advice, he used footage from his Lord of the Rings parody “Stupid FAT Hobbit!”.

A behind-the-scenes look at how I create water effects in my Stop Motion videos. …Over the years I’ve used a number of different methods to create water effects my newest Lord of the Rings video shows some great examples of these different approaches

Here’s the “Stupid FAT Hobbit!” video.