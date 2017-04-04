Laughing Squid

How the Concept of Change Drives the Narrative Forward in the Pilot Episode of Breaking Bad

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay analyzed the structure of the now-legendary Breaking Bad pilot episode, noting how creator Vince Gilligan skillfully used the concept of change to drive the narrative forward.

In a Newsweek article, Vince Gilligan said…’Television is historically good at keeping its characters in a self-imposed stasis so that shows can go on for years or even decades…When I realized this, the logical next step was to think, how can I do a show in which the fundamental drive is toward change?’ Though it’s a small change, I would argue that this moment signals that Breaking Bad won’t be about a static character. It’s about witnessing how Walt’s situation will transform him.

