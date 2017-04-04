How the Concept of Change Drives the Narrative Forward in the Pilot Episode of Breaking Bad

Filmmaker Michael Tucker of Lessons from the Screenplay analyzed the structure of the now-legendary Breaking Bad pilot episode, noting how creator Vince Gilligan skillfully used the concept of change to drive the narrative forward.

In a Newsweek article, Vince Gilligan said…’Television is historically good at keeping its characters in a self-imposed stasis so that shows can go on for years or even decades…When I realized this, the logical next step was to think, how can I do a show in which the fundamental drive is toward change?’ Though it’s a small change, I would argue that this moment signals that Breaking Bad won’t be about a static character. It’s about witnessing how Walt’s situation will transform him.