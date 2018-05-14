The Clever Ways That Squids Evade Predators

In a tentacled Ted Ed lesson written by scienctist Carly Anne York and animated by Reza Riahi and Jérémie Balais, narrator Addison Anderson explained the variety of methods these cephalopods use to evade predators. Attributes such as excellent eyesight, camouflaging skills, defensive ink and an ability to get away quickly.

There are about 500 species of squid, and they live in all the world’s oceans, making them a reliable food source for whales, dolphins, sharks, seabirds, fish – and even other squid. As a result, the squid’s most extraordinary adaptations are those that have evolved to help them thwart these predators.