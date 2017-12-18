The Puppeteers of Sesame Street Describe in Wonderful Detail How They Operate Their Muppets

The cheery puppeteers of Sesame Street sat down with Wired to discuss and describe in wonderful detail how they operate their Muppets, how they inject personality into the character and how they film certain scenes. Included in this interview are Matt Vogel as Big Bird, Ryan Dillon as Elmo, Martin Robinson as Mr. Snuffleupagus, Leslie Carrara Rudolph as Abby Cadabby and Frankie Cordero as Rudy.
Ever wonder how the puppets on Sesame Street operate? The puppeteers for some of Sesame Street’s most famous characters share their insights on how they bring their iconic characters to life? The puppeteers for Elmo, Big Bird, Mr. Snuffleupagus, Abby Cadabby, and Rudy explain the various functions and features of their Muppets.