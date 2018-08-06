How Rainbow Colored Candy Sprinkles Are Made

A very informative video by Food Insider/The Science Channel shows the fascinating process by which rainbow colored candy sprinkles are made, what they are made of, how they get to be certain colors and how they are packaged. They also gave a short history about where sprinkles originated.

Rainbow cake sprinkles have been around since the late 18th century, when French candy chefs used them as decorations. Today, liquid food coloring, shortening, and sugar are mixed in hot water to form the sprinkle’s colorful dough.