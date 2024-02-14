How Patrón Tequila Is Made

An intoxicating episode of the Discovery UK Channel series How It’s Made goes inside the Patrón Tequila distillery to show how their bespoke spirit is made.

Ever wondered how tequila is made? Get the full history and ‘making of’ right here!

First, the agave mash is fermented and transferred to small copper stills, where the alcohol is boiled off. The vapor is collected for the distillation process and transferred to steel tanks for further distillation. Water is added to perfect the proof, and the tequila is ready for bottling.

Here’s an updated episode showing how tequila is made.

Tequila is an interesting distillate from the one-of-a-kind agave plant. It is enjoyed all over the world, with a unique taste, strict production regulations, and aromatic aftertaste that give tequila its special appeal.