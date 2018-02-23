How the Overnight Shipping Industry Uses a Massive Hub System With a Giant Fleet to Deliver on Time

Wendover Productions has created another incredibly detailed video that explains how the overnight shipping industry functions to successfully deliver packages packages all over the world using a vast fleet of planes for as long as they can, how the individual companies combined employ more pilots than the international airline industry and how they employ an efficient hub system to deliver packages on time, especially to rural areas.

To get to small towns fast, FedEx runs flights in small propeller aircraft from the destinations of theirlarger jets. Presque Isle, Maine, for example, is far too small of a town at about 10,000 residents to fill a full-size plane so, every morning, once the larger planes from Memphis arrive in Manchester, New Hampshire and Portland, Maine, packages bound for Presque Isle are sorted into smaller prop planes that continue north.