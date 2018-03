There’s been this sort of evolutionary dynamic between watching an actor just for who they are, their screen presence, their persona versus how they inhabit or interpret a character. …

Vox video fellow Tian Wang took a look at the concept of method acting , the actors who employ these techniques, the correlation between method acting and winning awards, the marketability of method acting and how these techniques allow an actor to become their character rather than portraying a role

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

Laughing Squid Hosting

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently operated web hosting company specializing in Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. and if you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!