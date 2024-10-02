How Many Earths Can Fit Into Larger Planets

Peter Schmiedchen of the Canadian series What If? created a vivid animated simulation to show how many Earths would fit into larger planets such as Neptune, Uranus, Saturn and Jupiter.

The simulation also showed how many moons from other planets would fit into planets that were smaller than Earth, including Mercury, Mars and Venus.

Did you know… that the largest planet in the Solar System can fit 1,321 Earths inside of it? Yeah, today we’re going to run some planetary simulations to give you an idea of just how big some planets really are. It’s going to be mind-blowing.