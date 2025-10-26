The Difference Between Preventative and Rescue Inhalers Used to Treat Asthma and COPD

In a highly informative TED-Ed lesson written by science journalist Anna Rothschild and directed by Max Zaglotskyi of Darvideo Animation Studio, narrator Pen-Pen Chen describes what happens during an asthma or COPD attack. She also explains how inhalers work to prevent such attacks, and the difference between preventative and rescue inhalers.

Inhalers are mainly used to treat two conditions: asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, or COPD. And there are two main types: preventative inhalers and rescue inhalers. Preventative inhalers can be used every day to control symptoms, while rescue inhalers are great in an emergency. So, how do they work?