Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

How Harry Potter Brought the Sound of Magic to Film

by at on

Video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter takes a spellbinding look at how the series of Harry Potter films effectively brought the sound of magic to films. Puschak specifically focuses on the talent of the sound designers who created an aural sense of enchantment without putting to heavy a hand on it.

…sound design is a deeply consequential part of moviemaking. People understand what they see, but they feel what they hear. By creating a diverse palette of sounds. Whether it’s explosive whooshes, wisps of wind or crackling lightning mixed with voice, these filmmakers and sound designers brought Harry Potter to life. Now that’s what I call magic. Okay …that was a corny line.



Managed WordPress at Laughing Squid Hosting


In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also a web hosting company that focuses on Managed WordPress hosting. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Please note, some Laughing Squid posts may contain affiliate marketing links, which means we might receive a small share of the sales of some of the products or services that are linked from our posts.

Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook, Twitter and Flipboard



 

© 1995-2018 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved | Privacy Policy | Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP