How Harry Potter Brought the Sound of Magic to Film

Video blogger and web producer Evan Puschak aka The Nerdwriter takes a spellbinding look at how the series of Harry Potter films effectively brought the sound of magic to films. Puschak specifically focuses on the talent of the sound designers who created an aural sense of enchantment without putting to heavy a hand on it.

…sound design is a deeply consequential part of moviemaking. People understand what they see, but they feel what they hear. By creating a diverse palette of sounds. Whether it’s explosive whooshes, wisps of wind or crackling lightning mixed with voice, these filmmakers and sound designers brought Harry Potter to life. Now that’s what I call magic. Okay …that was a corny line.