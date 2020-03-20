Laughing Squid

A daily dose of unique art, culture and technology.

Using Fluorescent Powder to Show How Germs Spread

by on

Former NASA engineer and science vlogger Mark Rober (previously), who is rightfully concerned about the global pandemic of Coronavirus, conducted a very interesting experiment to find out how germs spread around a classroom of elementary school children. Using Glo Germ, an invisible sticking powder that fluoresces under UV light to simulate the presence of germs, Rober was able to track how a virus can make its way around a whole group with only two people (a student and teacher) “infected”.

I’ve always thought if we could somehow just see the germs around us everyone would be a lot more careful and we get sick way less. Unfortunately, that’s still not possible, so I did the next best thing by running a day-long experiment in this third-grade classroom.

Germs Spread Visualization


Follow Laughing Squid on Facebook and Twitter







Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy | © 1995-2020 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved