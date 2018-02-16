Olympic Figure Skater Adam Rippon Helps Explain How Music Is Chosen for Skating Programs

For a long time, figure skaters skated to classics like Carmen, Swan Lake, and Don Quixote. Not only because it’s great music but because of the clear story line and the dynamic characters in them. But this is all changing. In 2014, the ISU changed the music rules to allow skaters to skate to music with lyrics. Now with a wider range of music to choose from — some skaters like Jimmy Ma have traded in Bizet for Lil Jon. Will this be a new era of figure skating?

Dion Lee of Vox spoke with Adam Rippon , the fabulous Olympic figure skater who has become a bit of a firebrand, and music designer Hugo Choudinard to learn about the history of and the process for choosing music for skating programs , both long and short, the popularity of “Carmen” and how the world of music opened up in 2014 when songs with lyrics were officially approved.

Follow on Facebook, Twitter, Flipboard and Subscribe by Email

In addition to this blog, Laughing Squid is also an independently owned web hosting company with a focus on hosting WordPress blogs. The revenue from our hosting services helps support this blog.

Our hosting plans start out at $4 per month. If you are interested in hosting with us, you can sign-up here. If you know of anyone who needs WordPress hosting, please send them our way. Thanks!