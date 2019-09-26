Laughing Squid

How Fender Makes Their Iconic Electric Guitars

In a modulated report for the Insider series “How It’s Made”, producer Connor Blake goes inside the famous Fender guitar facility in Corona, California to learn more about the brand. Blake spoke with EVP Operations Ed Magee to get a first hand view of what goes into creating such iconic guitars.

Fender was founded in 1946 in Fullerton California. The name has since become synonymous with some of the electric guitar’s greatest players. We visited their facility in Corona, California to see how they create their iconic electric guitars.





