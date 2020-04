Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

A human from The Q conducted a rather entertaining experiment that involved measuring how far his cat would reach through a hole in a cardboard box in order to retrieve a desired treat.

In today’s video, I want to show a cool experiment with my cat. I always wondered how far he could grab food. Today we will get an answer.

The determined feline stretched out to 20cm before giving up.