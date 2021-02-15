Stella, who loves jumping in piles of leaves, demonstrates how dogs react to various urgent situations.
A Wonderful Compilation of Stella the Silly Dog Gleefully Jumping Into Piles of Freshly Raked Leaves
via Miss Cellania
A daily dose of art, culture and technology.
by Scott Beale on
Stella, who loves jumping in piles of leaves, demonstrates how dogs react to various urgent situations.
A Wonderful Compilation of Stella the Silly Dog Gleefully Jumping Into Piles of Freshly Raked Leaves
via Miss Cellania
Powered by Laughing Squid Hosting and WordPress VIP
Newsletter | Affiliate Disclosure | Privacy Policy
© 1995-2021 Laughing Squid LLC, all rights reserved