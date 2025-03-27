How Dogs Communicate With Each Other

A cute clip from the BBC Earth series The Wonderful World of Puppies explains how dogs communicate with each other by using an adorable rescue puppy named Boomer as an example. Boomer, who is about 16 weeks old in the video, loves going for a walk in the park. This is where he meets his canine friends and where his humans can watch how he communicates with other dogs with his signals such as his stance, body movements, and the use of his little tail.

We still don’t fully understand exactly how dogs communicate, but there are some key visual signals most dogs share that allow them to talk to each other. As humans, we can do our best to interpret these signals.