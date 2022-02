How Disney Foley Artists Created Realistic Sound Effects For Their Early Animated Films

A short compilation shows how Jimmy MacDonald and his team of talented foley artists created realistic sound effects for Disney‘s early animated films. MacDonald, who was the original head of the sound department, was renowned for his creative use of simple tools, instruments, and even the human voice to provide the right aural narrative for the scene at hand.

Here’s MacDonald showing David Letterman his craft in the 1980s.

Here’s some more early footage of Disney’s sound effects team.

