How the Dictionary Treats Words That Are No Longer Used Within the Generally Accepted Lexicon

In a vocable episode of Today I Found Out, host Simon Whistler explains what happens to words and terms that are no longer used within the general lexicon and how the Oxford dictionary treats them moving forward.

The Second Edition of the Oxford English Dictionary is generally regarded as the single most comprehensive record of the English language to exist. Included in this work are many thousands of words considered completely “obsolete” by lexicographers. You see, in something of a Hotel California of linguistics, once a word has made it into the OED, it can never leave.

